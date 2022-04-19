‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Introduces Two New Characters

Amazon is taking their time rolling out the details of their new TV series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. But I guess when you spend upwards of $1 billion on a TV show you’re contractually obligated to produce for at least five seasons, you want to milk it for all the publicity it’s worth.

Today, the studio unveiled two new photos and two new character names for the show, which is officially titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Above, you’ll see Theo played by Tyroe Muhafidin. And below is Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi:

Here is the official synopsis for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, which is being produced by J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2, 2022. Given the size of the cast, they could be introducing new characters every week from now and until then and probably still have a few actors left over.

