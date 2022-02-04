Thursday night amidst the snow and ice in Lubbock, there was history being made at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center.

The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps won their 100th consecutive home game, with a 75-64 win over Midwestern State (MSU Texas). The win marks the second time in NCAA history that a home winning streak in NCAA Women's Basketball reached 100 games. The 100 consecutive home wins also becomes the second-longest streak in NCAA women's basketball history eclipsing UCONN's 99-game home winning streak that ended in February 2012.

LCU's 100 consecutive home wins is an extension of their already held record in Division II for NCAA Women's Basketball, as the Lady Chaps beat the previous record held by Nebraska-Kearney of 87 consecutive home wins last season. LCU set the record of an 88th consecutive home win on February 25, 2021 with an 68-42 victory over West Texas A&M.

The longest consecutive home winning streak in NCAA Women's Basketball history belongs to Division III's Amherst. Their streak of 121 consecutive home wins was set in 2016.

Since transitioning to NCAA Division II in the 2015-2016 season, the LCU Lady Chaps have won three championships: 2015-16, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

RECENT NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL DIVISION II CHAMPIONS

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Lubbock Christian (23-0) Steve Gomez 69-59 Drury Columbus, Ohio 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Lubbock Christian (32-5) Steve Gomez 95-85

(2OT) Southwestern Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio 2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D. 2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio 2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis 2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D. 2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.

