Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps Basketball Extend NCAA History With 100th Consecutive Home Win
Thursday night amidst the snow and ice in Lubbock, there was history being made at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center.
The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps won their 100th consecutive home game, with a 75-64 win over Midwestern State (MSU Texas). The win marks the second time in NCAA history that a home winning streak in NCAA Women's Basketball reached 100 games. The 100 consecutive home wins also becomes the second-longest streak in NCAA women's basketball history eclipsing UCONN's 99-game home winning streak that ended in February 2012.
LCU's 100 consecutive home wins is an extension of their already held record in Division II for NCAA Women's Basketball, as the Lady Chaps beat the previous record held by Nebraska-Kearney of 87 consecutive home wins last season. LCU set the record of an 88th consecutive home win on February 25, 2021 with an 68-42 victory over West Texas A&M.
The longest consecutive home winning streak in NCAA Women's Basketball history belongs to Division III's Amherst. Their streak of 121 consecutive home wins was set in 2016.
Since transitioning to NCAA Division II in the 2015-2016 season, the LCU Lady Chaps have won three championships: 2015-16, 2019-20 and 2020-21.
RECENT NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL DIVISION II CHAMPIONS
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2021
|Lubbock Christian (23-0)
|Steve Gomez
|69-59
|Drury
|Columbus, Ohio
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Lubbock Christian (32-5)
|Steve Gomez
|95-85
(2OT)
|Southwestern Oklahoma
|Columbus, Ohio
|2018
|Central Missouri (30-3)
|Dave Slifer
|66-52
|Ashland
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Ashland (37-0)
|Robyn Fralick
|93-77
|Virginia Union
|Columbus, Ohio
|2016
|Lubbock Christian (35-0)
|Steve Gomez
|78-73
|Alaska-Anch.
|Indianapolis
|2015
|California (Pa.) (32-4)
|Jess Strom
|86-69
|Cal Baptist
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2014
|Bentley (35-0)
|Barbara Stevens
|73-65
|West Texas A&M
|Erie, Pa.