Magician Impales TV Host’s Hand During Botched Trick

This magician's career is about to disappear right before your very eyes.

A magician in Poland was showing off a trick on a morning news show when things went wrong. Like HORRIBLY wrong.

The trick involves smashing your hand down on a spike in a bag, with the trick being the spike is somehow not there. The magician, who is a semi-finalist on Poland's Got Talent , does it once without incident before turning it over to the host, Marzena Rogalska, who winds up with the spike in her hand .

After the accident, Rogalska made a video -- yes, it's in Polish -- in which she says, "Thank you for your support. I’m alive. Everything will be fine."

Just don't expect her to be let anyone saw her half the next time a magician comes on the show.

And don't expect the magician to win Poland's Got Talent , either.