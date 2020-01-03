Magpie In Australia Sounds Just Like Emergency Siren

While riding a bicycle out in the middle of nowhere I once heard a Texas Mockingbird perfectly mimic the "beep beep" sound that a truck or piece of heavy equipment makes when in reverse, so this doesn't really surprise me at all.

With huge parts of Australia on fire the sound of emergency sirens is everywhere, and this Magpie seems to have heard enough of them to reproduce the sound at will.

Hopefully Australia will get some much needed rain as that seems to be about they only way they're going to get these brushfires under control.