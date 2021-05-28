Major Theater Chains Dropping Mask Requirements

As the situation changes on a daily basis, so do the rules. Variety magazine is reporting that national cinema chains, AMC, Cinemark, and Regal will be dropping their mask requirements for guests.

This is great news as it will impact both the AMC theater in Sikes Senter Mall and the Cinemark theater in Parker Square. I went to see a movie for the first time since the pandemic began the other day and since virtually none of the other businesses I frequent required masks I totally spaced on bringing one with me. They were thoughtful enough to have courtesy masks for guests at the ticket booth or I'd have had to run back to my car. To be honest, it was more humorous than embarrassing, but it's nice to know we won't have to worry about that any more.

Of course this only applies to those who have been inoculated. Those who haven't gotten around to it yet or who have chosen not to be vaccinated are still supposed to mask up.

AMC's statement statement to Variety on the issue said,

Consistent with the latest CDC guidance and following consultation with public health experts, AMC Theatres guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings at AMC locations, unless it is mandated by state or local ordinances. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks. All other aspects of the AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures, including seat blocking, remain in place at this time.

The other chains did not reply to Variety's requests for a statement but their policies are very much in line with AMC.

Cinemark's website states that in accordance with current CDC guidelines, masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests and strongly recommended for all other guests.