Man Arrested for Exposing Himself at Wichita Falls Softball Game

What the hell man?!

I know Saturday morning is a popular for youth sports throughout Wichita Falls. You would think at 9:30 on Saturday morning, it should be a nice wholesome event suitable for the whole family. Boy oh boy did we have an incident this past Saturday at the Wichita Falls Softball Complex.

Apparently a high school girl's softball team was playing over the weekend and during the game a man named Zerias Ivory allegedly had his pants down. He was apparently also drinking a 40 oz beer while doing this. Police were called and if all of that wasn't enough. Police also found a glass pipe on Ivory with a baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine.

KAUZ reports that Ivory is in the Wichita County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure. His total bail for both charges is $6,000. He was also cited a $470 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wichita Falls has some weird stories that pop up from time to time and this is one of the strangest ones I have had to write in some time. Hopefully this dude gets some help and learns to keep his junk in his pants.

I hope I never have to write another story like this again, but it's Wichita Falls. We have some weird stories from time to time.