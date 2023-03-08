Man Asks For and Receives Cranium Thump from Thermos in Austin, Texas
Be careful what you ask for, you might just get your wish granted upside your noggin
Alrighty dear reader, here we go with another video of people acting like fools in public.
As is tradition, I'll break down the video at the bottom of this article and pass along the highlights to you.
Do it. Do it.
Our video opens with a couple of rascals squared up to each other on 6th street. The gentleman on the left with the backward cap keeps asking the fella on the right with the backpack to hit him, presumably with the thermos he is clutching in his right hand. Backpack Boy takes a swing at Backward Cap and missed.
Mess around, find out
After a couple more "please do its" from Backward Cap, Backpack Boy rares back and...
KAPOW!!!
... he wacks the guy with his thermos, causing Backward Cap to lose his footing and fall to his knees for a second.
Insult to injury
Upon regaining his composure, Backward Cap is still trying to fight! He advances on his foe, but then hilariously slips and falls on the liquid that spilled from the thermos he got walloped with seconds earlier. Oof.
Butt-hurt
Finally, in an attempt to come away with a victory, no matter how small, Backward Cap kicks the thermos down the street as the video comes to a conclusion.
That's it, please watch the video for yourself below and let me know in the comments if there was anything I missed.
Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 3, 2023
Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023
Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 6, 2023