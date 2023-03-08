Be careful what you ask for, you might just get your wish granted upside your noggin

Alrighty dear reader, here we go with another video of people acting like fools in public.

Get our free mobile app

As is tradition, I'll break down the video at the bottom of this article and pass along the highlights to you.

Do it. Do it.

via GIPHY

Our video opens with a couple of rascals squared up to each other on 6th street. The gentleman on the left with the backward cap keeps asking the fella on the right with the backpack to hit him, presumably with the thermos he is clutching in his right hand. Backpack Boy takes a swing at Backward Cap and missed.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Mess around, find out

After a couple more "please do its" from Backward Cap, Backpack Boy rares back and...

KAPOW!!!

... he wacks the guy with his thermos, causing Backward Cap to lose his footing and fall to his knees for a second.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Insult to injury

Upon regaining his composure, Backward Cap is still trying to fight! He advances on his foe, but then hilariously slips and falls on the liquid that spilled from the thermos he got walloped with seconds earlier. Oof.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Butt-hurt

Finally, in an attempt to come away with a victory, no matter how small, Backward Cap kicks the thermos down the street as the video comes to a conclusion.

Twitter Twitter loading...

That's it, please watch the video for yourself below and let me know in the comments if there was anything I missed.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 3, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023