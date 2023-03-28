Man Desperately Pleads for Help From Passenger’s Bad Breath on Napkin Note to Flight Attendant

When traveling on a plane, passengers are notoriously close to each other, with loud talking, babies crying and snoring common annoyances. However, one passenger was traumatized by his fellow passenger's inescapable stinky breath.

Desperate for a remedy, the passenger slipped a note to a flight attendant pleading for help.

"The smells you smell on planes is crazy. I'll never forget this note a man handed to me," the flight attendant shared in a since-deleted viral tweet, The Mirror reports.

"Could I have some ground coffee in a cup? My neighbor's breath [is] killing me," the man had written on a beverage napkin.

When someone wondered on Twitter why he had asked for coffee, a user noted that "coffee grounds in a cup get rid of the smell."

READ MORE: Where Does the Waste Go After You Flush on an Airplane?

On Twitter, users hilariously responded to the man's plea for help.

"The polite desperation is sending meeeeeeee omg," one Twitter user wrote.

"Passed that s--t off like a hostage," another tweeted.

"Is that a tear on the napkin?!" one eagle-eyed user wrote, noticing an apparent wet stain on the napkin.

Another person recalled a similar experience while flying. "Poor guy. I had a similar experience recently. I thought it was common practice to wash before getting on a plane but apparently, it isn't!" they tweeted.

In 2022, a pilot revealed the best place to sit on an airplane for adequate air flow.

"The general flow of air in any airplane is from front to back. So if you're concerned about breathing the freshest possible air or not getting too hot, sit as close to the front. Planes are generally warmest in the back," the pilot advised.