In Case You’re Wondering Why Lubbock, Texas is Trending on Twitter Today

So, I hopped on Twitter earlier and noticed that Lubbock was trending.

Of course, I was intrigued as to why Lubbock was trending, so I did a deep dive and found that two things, in particular, involving Lubbock are generating a lot of tweets today.

First of all, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team beat Texas in Lubbock last night, which always gets the Red Raider nation fired up. Texas Tech fans and alumni take great pleasure in beating Texas because, whether they like to admit it or not, Texas has owned Tech historically.

Get our free mobile app

But that wasn’t the main reason Lubbock was trending on Twitter.

You know all those crazy wind gusts we had to deal with in Wichita Falls today? As bad as they were, they paled in comparison to the wind gusts in Lubbock.

Wind gusts of 65-75 mph were reported in Lubbock. The gusts were so bad that they overturned semis.

Not that it really helps all that much, but keep in mind the next time the wind blows here that it could actually be much worse. You could live on the Caprock.

5 Texas Myths That Aren't Really Myths Sure, texas isn't short on folklore. But there are many things people from outside Texas believe are myths, but are actually true.

Texas Towns Named After Food There are plenty of towns in the Lone Star State with quirky names. In some cases, the folks who came up with the name for their town were clearly thinking with their bellies. Here are nine of those towns.