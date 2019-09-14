In an incident that could possibly be described as "suicide by cop", a man was shot and killed by the Plainview Police SWAT team on Saturday morning.

Plainview Police received a shots fired call Saturday morning at 8:45am in the 1600 block of West 11th Street. When officers came upon the scene they found a Hispanic man threatening suicide.

A standoff then ensued between the man, Plainview Police SWAT team, DPS Troopers, Hale County Sheriff's deputies, and Plainview Police Crisis Negotiators.

The standoff lasted an hour and 23 minutes, and at that point, the Hispanic man turned and pointed his handgun at police. He was shot and killed by both a SWAT team sniper and a Plainview Police officer.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate, and the identity of the deceased man has not been released.