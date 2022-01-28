Man Who Robbed The Same Store Twice May Be Headed To Prison

Most criminals aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed. That statement defiantly rings true with this guy, who now may be heading to prison, for violating his probation, after robbing the exact same convenience store twice.

Back in September of 2018, Ebu Prince Oji robbed the Shop & Go at 32nd & Jacksboro Highway. Unfortunately, Oji got away. However, one robbery just wasn’t enough for Oji. Later in November of the same year, he decided to rob the exact same Shop & Go store a second time. This time though, he wasn’t so lucky. Fortunately, the store clerk was able to write down part of the license plate on Oji’s vehicle.

Wichita Falls Police were then able to narrow the tag down to two possible addresses. Oji was then found at one of those residences, and was then arrested at his home at the 4200 block of Meadowbrook Drive, and charged with aggravated robbery.

Ebu Price Oji - Wichita County Jail

In 2019, Oji pled guilty to both robberies, and his sentence was suspended to seven years’ probation. Now, he may be heading to prison for both of those crimes. Texoma’s Homepage is reporting that earlier this week, the Wichita County District Attorney filed a revocation of probation, and is asking for a 2 to 10 year prison sentence for Oji. He is believed to have violated his probation after allegedly trespassing on MSU property, and associating with a person of harmful character.

This goes to show you that a life of crime does not pay. While he was originally placed on probation for seven years, Oji now might be heading to prison for a few years, for his criminal activity.