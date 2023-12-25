Popular Wichita Falls Eye Doctor Found Dead in His Office

Sad news to report about a Wichita Falls doctor.

Wichita Falls Police Called to Suggs Eye Center on Christmas Eve

If you have lived in Wichita Falls for some time now. You have probably seen a commercial for Suggs Eye Center. Dr. Mark Suggs has been performing laser eye surgeries since 1995 and has performed tens of thousands of surgeries over several decades. Unfortunately, Dr. Mark Suggs was found dead in the Suggs Eye Center office on Saturday morning.

Wichita Falls Police Currently Investigating

Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department says that Dr. Suggs was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police do not believe foul play was present at the time of this case, but an autopsy will be done on the body. We will update as more information comes in this case.

R.I.P. To Dr. Mark Suggs

Dr. Mark Suggs was a huge part of the Wichita Falls community for many years. Actually got his start at Midwestern State University where he would receive his Bachelor of Science. He would go onto get his doctorate at Texas Tech Health Science Center School of Medicine. Our thoughts go out to the Suggs family at the time of this devastating news being shared.

