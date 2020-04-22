Texas Doctor Living in a Tree House to Keep His Family Safe

This guy is living my six-year-old fantasy.

Over in Corpus Cristi, Texas Doctor Jason Barnes works in an emergency room at a local hospital. He has been dealing with patients with the coronavirus. Obviously, he has been worried about bringing something home and potentially infecting his family. So he has decided to self isolate in his son's tree house.

First of all, this kid has one of the coolest tree houses I have ever seen. It has air conditioning. Doctor Barnes has a toilet up there as well. Looks like he is using coolers for food storage. Just need a fridge and a television and it would be perfect. Shout out to Doctor Barnes for doing what he can during this crazy time. By the way, this makes me want a tree house even more.