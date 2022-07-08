Baddie Martha Stewart Is Waiting for Her Friends to Die so She Can Date Their Husbands

Martha Stewart is dying to date some new men — she's just waiting for some friends to kick the bucket first!

The 80-year-old lifestyle mogul recently sat down with comedian Chelsea Handler for Handler's podcast, where she dished about two men she finds very attractive.

There's just one problem: one of them is married.

"I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me. But it turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine and I just — he’s so attractive," she gushed.

This comment made Handler chime in telling Stewart she "can't be a home wrecker."

It is worth noting that Stewart instead she has never been one, not even when the opportunity had arisen in the past.

However, she admitted that while she has no problems meeting men “they’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

Handler sympathized with Stewart’s situation.

“Well, it’s very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you wanna believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary,’” she said.

Stewart was not as vague about the situation.

"Or maybe they’ll die,” she said. “I always think, oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die.”

“The wife?” Handler asked.

“Yeah! Not — not painfully,” Stewart said. “Just die … but it hasn’t worked out.”

Watch the exchange between the two below:

Previously, the host of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party got candid about her dating history with both actor Anthony Hopkins and talk show host Larry King.

She admitted that she broke off things with Hopkins, because she could not stop thinking about him portraying serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

As for King, she simply revealed that he was not her type.