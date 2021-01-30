Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Saturday afternoon, the #10 Texas Tech Red Raiders found themselves in a tough spot against the LSU Tigers. Texas Tech was down seven points with sixty-six seconds left in the ballgame, which was part of the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

With the aforementioned 1:06 left in the game, LSU's Shareef O'Neal scored his only points in the game, a put-back following a missed shot. O'Neal's two points extended LSU's lead to 71-64.

On the ensuing possession, Texas Tech's Mac McClung showed how he continues to come through in clutch situations for the Red Raiders. McClung launched a three-pointer from the right-side of the arc to cut LSU's lead down to 71-67.

Following a missed LSU free throw from a 1 and 1, Texas Tech's next possession ended the same as their previous: with a made three-pointer from McClung. Chibuzo Agbo put up a missed three-point attempt after the missed LSU free throw. The ball was rebounded by McClung near the right elbow. He then took a few steps to get to the right-hand corner of the court and made an uncontested shot to cut the LSU lead down to just one point, 71-70.

LSU then took a timeout with 31 seconds left, before in-bounding the ball. Texas Tech went into a full-court press and McClung was able to tip the in-bounds pass in the key. The ball was recovered by Terrence Shannon, Jr. and he immediately made the go-ahead lay-up with 27.7 seconds left.

Shannon's lay-up gave Texas Tech a one-point lead, 72-71. Shannon then ended up making four consecutive free throws to close out the game for the Red Raiders.

Shannon led the Red Raiders in scoring with 23 points. He also pulled down 10 rebounds and went 9 for 10 from the free throw line. McClung was right behind Shannon with 22 points for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's 76-71 win over LSU improved their record to (12-5, 4-4). Texas Tech's next game is Monday night at 8pm against Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3) at the United Supermarkets Arena.