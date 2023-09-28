McDonald’s Cooks Up Tasty Surprises With McRib Return and More

Hold your fries, folks! McDonald's just announced the return of the McRib and some other tasty surprises.

When is the McRib Returning to McDonald's?

Last year we thought that McDonald's was parting ways with the sandwich for a while. Which is why we were pleasantly surprised to hear that it's coming back so soon! According to TikTok's snackolator, the popular fast-food chain won't be resurrecting this treat until after Halloween. We're looking at mid-November before we'll get a bite. Oh, and it'll only be available nationwide for a limited time.

Aside from the McRib, there are some more surprises in store for us too. McDonald's is releasing new sauces, treats, AND toys!

What Are the New Sauces at McDonald's?

Mambo: a tomato-based sauce that's sweet, spicy, and vinegary.

a tomato-based sauce that's sweet, spicy, and vinegary. Sweet & Spicy Jam: The first sauce created for breakfast. It's a "jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper; finished with apple cider vinegar."

Both sauces will be available starting on October 9.

What are the New McDonald's Toys?

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, word on the street (from outlets like WDW News) is that McDonald's is releasing Disney100 toys. Rumors are that there will be 100 different toys (a MCD's collectors dream). The anniversary is October 16, 2023 which is when we're expecting to see the new toys.

What Else is New at McDonald's for Fall?

This one isn't as exciting, only because we won't get it here in the U.S. This trick of a treat will be a new McFlurry flavor only available in Canada. It's the Trick 'N Treat McFlurry, vanilla ice cream with orange M&M-like candies and hot fudge.

What are you most excited for?

McDonald's isn't the only fast-food chain making headlines. Burger King is doing some special stuff for Homecoming this year, and Chick-fil-A is making some changes to their drive-thru lanes. Seems like we have a lot to look forward to this fall in the food department.

