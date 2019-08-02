Meals on Wheels to Host Kid’s Community Champions Day

Here’s a great opportunity for kids of all ages to give back to the community.

The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels will be hosting Kid’s Community Champions Day on Wednesday, August 7 starting at 10:00 am at The Kitchen, located at 1008 Burnett St.

Kids will help deliver meals to seniors, people with disabilities, and those who are homebound in our community.

Those interested have until 9:00 pm tonight to sign up to volunteer. Head to The Kitchen’s website to fill out an application.