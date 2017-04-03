Methamphetamine Discovered After Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants
April Fool’s Day was no joke for one Wichita Falls man with outstanding warrants.
At 1:06pm, Saturday, April 1st, an officer with the WFPD spotted a man he knew had two outstanding warrants for his arrest standing in the front yard of a residence in the 900 block of Stratford.
The office made contact with the man, identified as David Michael Murray and placed him under arrest for the warrants.
During a search of Murray, he was discovered to be in possession of approximately .4 grams of Methamphetamine.
Murray was arrested for the two outstanding warrants and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, under 1 gram, Methamphetamine.
BONUS: Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week