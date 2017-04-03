Methamphetamine Discovered After Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

April Fool’s Day was no joke for one Wichita Falls man with outstanding warrants.

At 1:06pm, Saturday, April 1 st , an officer with the WFPD spotted a man he knew had two outstanding warrants for his arrest standing in the front yard of a residence in the 900 block of Stratford.

The office made contact with the man, identified as David Michael Murray and placed him under arrest for the warrants.

During a search of Murray, he was discovered to be in possession of approximately .4 grams of Methamphetamine.

Murray was arrested for the two outstanding warrants and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, under 1 gram, Methamphetamine.