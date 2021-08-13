28 Teen Girls Have Gone Missing in Texas during Summer 2021

28 teen girls. 28 teen girls from in Texas aren't home as of this writing today, and to me, that's a major problem. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, these girls aren't just from our major cities. From Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, to Orange, Somerville and Athens their families need to know where they are.

So What Can You Do?

Take a moment and look. Do you recognize any of them? Do you recognize their last names? Maybe they're a family friend, or the best friend of your daughter, or the daughter of a member of your church small group. They matter.

If you do recognize them, you're asked to call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST(1-800-843-5678).

Is Your Child Missing? Here's What You Need To Do

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says you must contact your local law enforcement immediately. Make sure you provide police with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

After you have reported your child missing, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST(1-800-843-5678).

