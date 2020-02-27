37 Kids From Texas Have Gone Missing This Month

It's a list that keeps growing. 37 children from the state of Texas have gone missing this month alone; and it's only the 25th. That number jumps to 72 children missing since the beginning of the year. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children makes sure to get their faces into the public in the hopes that someone will recognize a child and reunite them with their family.

We've compiled photos of these missing children to bring awareness, and to help bring them home. Please take a moment to look and see if you may recognize anyone. If you do, please contact your local law enforcement, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children through its hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

Children Missing In Texas Since February

