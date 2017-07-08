One of Texas’ Most ‘Terrifying Haunted Roads’ is Only Minutes Away From Wichita Falls

IMPORTANT NOTE (7/9/2017): It has been brought to our attention that the area where the bridge discussed in this article is located is now private property and trespassing is strictly forbidden. Please do not attempt to visit any private property without permission from the property owner.

Just outside of Electra, Texas sits a seemingly ordinary dirt road. At first glance, this narrow, dusty backroad looks innocent enough, however, considering the creepy stories surrounding it, it's no wonder Moeller Road was named one of the top ten "most terrifying haunted roads" in the Lone Star state by Backpackerverse.

About 30 minutes northwest of Wichita Falls, Moeller Road is the location of an old, half-destroyed abandoned bridge known as Screaming Sheila Bridge -- one of the most notorious haunts in the Texoma area.

Aerial view of Screaming Sheila Bridge

The small burned-out bridge is said to have received its name after a young woman named Sheila was burned alive on the bridge by the residents of the nearby town of Clara after she was accused and convicted of practicing witchcraft back in the mid 1800s.

It is rumored that those who visit this particular stretch of the 4-mile-long dirt road at night can still hear Sheila screaming. Some have even said they heard a woman reciting spells off in the distance, or have felt a burning sensation all over their body as if they were standing too close to a fire.

Screaming Sheila Bridge

Another tale surrounding Screaming Sheila Bridge on Moeller Road is the story of a car crash in the 1970s. According to this urban legend, a husband and wife were arguing while driving down the road when the man swerved off the bridge and hit a tree, pinning the woman inside the vehicle. While the man walked the 16 miles east to Burkburnett to get help, the vehicle caught fire, burning the woman -- presumably named Sheila -- alive.

The most believable story behind the burning of the bridge, and one that is, of course, not really creepy or ghostly at all, is that of a group of mischievous teenagers who accidentally set fire to the structure after building a bonfire on the bridge while out partying one night in the 70s.

