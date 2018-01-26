You Can No Longer Use Your MoviePass at These 10 AMC Theaters

If you, like me, have a MoviePass , you know that the monthly subscription service is pretty awesome. You get to see one movie every single day for the monthly price of $9.95, which is a steal, especially if you live in major cities with hefty ticket prices. But if AMC is your preferred theater chain, you should be worried.

On Friday, MoviePass cut ties with 10 AMC theaters, the latest development in a growing beef between the two companies. It all started last summer when the ticketing service slashed their prices, a move that has since led to a massive growth of 1.5 million subscribers . But AMC hasn’t been happy with the bulk ticketing service since, threatening to opt-out and potentially filing a lawsuit. However, the megaplex chain never made any sudden moves and has continued to support MoviePass ticketing. But today, MoviePass kicked a handful of major AMC venues off of its app, seemingly without even telling the theater chain . It’s less than 2 percent of all AMC locations, of which there are 380 nationwide, but it’ll be a blow for subscribers in major cities.

Here are the AMC locations where you can no longer use your MoviePass:

Empire 25 – New York City

Century City 15 – Los Angeles

Loews Boston Common 19 – Boston

River East 21 – Chicago

Mercado 20 – Santa Clara, California

Mission Valley 20 – San Diego, California

Veterans 24 – Tampa, Florida

Disney Springs 24 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Tysons Corner 16 – McLean, Virginia

Loews Alderwood Mall 16 – Lynnewood, Washington

In a statement from Ted Farnsworth, CEO of Helios and Matheson, the data firm that acquired a stake in MoviePass last year, the Chairman said that from the beginning, “AMC has not been interested in collaborating with MoviePass.” But there’s no mistaking how profitable MoviePass has been for the chain. Farnsworth added, “we currently represent approximately 62 percent of AMC’s operating income, assuming that AMC is flat year over year.” That it equates to $135 million to AMC’s gross profits, and that number doesn’t reflect the dollars audiences drop at concession stands. So if AMC does indeed earn a profit from MoviePass – which has claimed to be responsible for 10 percent of opening weekend sales – it makes sense why this wasn’t their decision. But why would MoviePass kick them to the curb?

Business Insider has some ideas, suggesting it could have something to do with MoviePass asking AMC to offer them discounted tickets. Long story short, MoviePass began a program where in exchange for theaters giving them discounted tickets (instead of paying full price, and they do otherwise), those theaters would then get promotion in the MoviePass app. It’s a plan to help make the ticketing service more sustainable since the membership price drop, with plans to branch the app into concession stands and nearby restaurants, with MoviePass taking a cut. But AMC would have none of it. Last fall, AMC CEO said that the theater chain “has absolutely no intention, I repeat no intention, of sharing any — I repeat, any — of our admissions revenue or our concessions revenue with MoviePass.” Cutting ties with 10 major AMC theaters may be MoviePass’ aggressive response.

This could be cause for concern, suggesting more changes may be on the way. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said in a statement that subscribers should check the app often for participating venues, noting that “the list of theaters we work with is subject to change.” But if you live in any of the above cities, better plan to see your movies elsewhere.