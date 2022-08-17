Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship

Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win.

Get our free mobile app

Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.

First up out of Lawton, Oklahoma we have Catchyn Caldwell. Catchyn, I wish you the best of luck in this competition, but I think my vote has to go to the other local kid. Landry Turpin out of Duncan, Oklahoma.

Is that the American Flag shaved into the side of a mullet? You're damn right it is. Captain America, riding a bald eagle, while shooting off fireworks is not as patriotic as Landry here. Landry you have gotten my vote young man. Sadly, you can only vote for one kid. So I hope one of you two wins.

I am not sure what the prize is for this year, but I know last year's winner walked away with $2,500. If you want to get some votes in for our local boys you can do so here. Best of luck to everyone in the competition, but especially our local kids. Voting closes this Friday (August 19).

We're just a couple of days into the voting and apparently this Emmitt kid from Wisconsin is running away with this thing so far. Does he have an American flag shaved into his head? No! Go vote for Landry!

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)