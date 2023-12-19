Why Was a Naked Man Running Down the Street in Dallas?

Like the person filming, I have so many questions about what is going on in this video.

My initial thought was that he almost got caught in bed with another man’s wife and had to make a break for it in the buff. As embarrassing as that may be, it beats the hell out of getting shot.

That’s the most reasonable explanation in my opinion. Married people fool around all the time and getting caught can come with extreme consequences. I’m sure plenty of cheaters have had no choice but to flee the scene naked over the years.

But there’s also the chance that this dude was high as can be.

Maybe he got his hands on some shrooms or LSD and had no earthly idea he’s running down the street with no clothes on. While I do believe that's highly unlikely, just like the cheating scenario, it’s probably happened a time or two.

Of course, there’s also the chance he’s a streaker.

There are folks out there who get their rocks off doing that sort of thing. Dallas is a big city. So, I would be willing to bet there’s no shortage of people there who are into weird stuff.

The fact is that we’ll probably never know why the guy was trotting down the street naked. But one thing we do know is that it sucked to be him that day.

