Is the Naruto Ramen in Wichita Falls Any Good?

So last week I was talking about this new ramen that would be debuting in Wichita Falls that is from the anime Naruto. I like nerdy things, so I had to go get a bowl.

So yesterday, the Cowboys were playing and that means I need to go binge on some food. I also learned last week, yesterday was Naruto's birthday. So I guess that means I am obligated to celebrate, but how do you do that? Well Taki Ramen in Parker Square has replicated the ramen that Naruto would eat on the show.

I will be honest with you, this was my first time eating at Taki Ramen. It has been on my list of places to try in Wichita Falls and with this promotion going on, I had to try it. First of all, that pork that comes with the ramen is perfect. You could literally serve that on a plate by itself and I would get three of them. The ramen itself was very good as well, but that pork really made it a meal.

I also got an appetizer of the spicy Japanese style fries. Wichita Falls, I know you won't believe me when I say that a ramen place has a top five fry in our city. They're a must order if you go. Plus, since it was Naurto's birthday they did half off on their cakes on Sunday. So of course I got a slice and it was a perfect end to the meal.

Now if you missed out on Naruto's birthday on Sunday, don't worry. The ramen will be on the menu until next Monday (10/17/22) for you to try. So go get a bowl and let me know what you think about it.

