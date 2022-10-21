Satanists, Otakus Slam Right Wing Personality Matt Walsh for Calling Anime ‘Satanic’

Conservative talk show host Matt Walsh landed in hot water with otakus and Satanists alike after condemning anime as "satanic."

Anime is defined as "a style of Japanese animation" or "a style of animation originating in Japan."

In a clip circulating on Twitter, Walsh is asked his opinion on anime. He calls it "satanic," and states that adults shouldn't watch cartoons.

"I think it's all satanic. I have no argument for it. I have no argument for why it's satanic. It just seems that way to me," Walsh says.

"All anime to me seems weird, just like bizarre, creepy. And in general, I don't think that adults should be — whether it's anime or any other kind of cartoon — with rare exception, adults really shouldn't be watching cartoons in general, I would say," The Daily Wire columnist continues.

Twitter users — including Walsh's fellow conservatives — commented on the clip, disagreeing with Walsh's take on anime.

"As someone who typically agrees with him, even i have to say that this is a ridiculous take. I could see some anime being 'satanic', but ALL of it? Do the fluffy ones about high school sports teams or babysitter clubs count? saying adults should watch cartoons is silly too," one person wrote.

"Matt, please. There are plenty of anime shows that are either neutral on that subject or the protagonists are fighting demons. You gotta give them a try," another shared.

Walsh's critique even caught the eye of the official Church of Satan.

"Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is," they tweeted.

Comprised of atheists, the Church of Satan was founded in 1966 by Anton Szandor Lavey.

Speaking to Newsweek, Church of Satan Reverend Raul Antony described Satanism as a "secular philosophy based on radical individualism," one that "values carnality over spirituality."

Antony said individuals such as Walsh use Satanism as a way to capture attention, as well as for shock value.

"[Walsh] knows that when he says something like this, it'll kick up a storm — it'll piss off the right people in his mind — and at the end of the day, he makes more money. So in that way, that is Satanic," Antony told the outlet.

"And that's the ironic thing: By him saying something like this, it's satanic in a way, right? The manipulation of people, events toward your personal benefit, that is satanic. And so in many ways, Matt Walsh is satanic in ways that he might be uncomfortable with, and many of his fans might be uncomfortable with, but that's the reality of it," he continued.