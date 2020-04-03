NASA Launches New NASA at Home Website

Keeping active young minds occupied when they're spending almost all of their time at home can be difficult. NASA just launched a brand new website designed to help parents keep their kids busy and help them with their science lessons at the same time.

The site is called NASA at Home and has tons of things to do. There are virtual tours, podcasts to watch, even e-books and science lessons to download and it's all free.

Their videos and lessons range from the Sesame Street crowd all the way up to the older kids who may be considering a career in space exploration.

While the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has us all spending more time at the house, NASA at Home provides hours of activities to keep your kid, and you, busy.

Stay safe. Stay home. Stay Falls Strong.