Need Internet? Check Out a Hotspot from the Wichita Falls Public Library

Dave Diamond

No Wi-Fi, no problem.

The next time your internet goes down or you’re traveling to a remote location but need to stay connected to the internet for whatever reason, swing by the Wichita Falls Public Library and check out a mobile hotspot.

Thanks to the Tocker Foundation, the library now has 10 hotspots available, essentially giving them the ability to lend the internet to those with library cards. That’s truly something I never thought I would say, but here we are.

Just like anything else you check out at the library, the hotspots will be lent out for a period of three weeks. I can see this being a very popular program, so you may want to check availability before heading to the library.

Library Administrator Jana Hausburg had this to say in a press release:

These hotspots will assist our community with internet access in many ways. You might be traveling to a remote area without WIFI and need to keep in touch with work or family, or you might be digitally unconnected and need to complete a school course or to help your kids do their homework. Now we’ve got hotspots for your convenience.

Hausburg went on to say that the Tocker Foundation has agreed to pay for the internet service for about sixteen months. So, if the city decides to keep the program, it will need to be added to the budget.

To learn more about the program, give the Wichita Falls Public a call at (940) 767-0868.

