The City of Wichita Falls Announces ‘Ride to Read’ Program

Kids get free bus rides to the Wichita Falls Public Library this summer with the ‘Ride to Read’ program.

From May 28 to August 23, 2019, any child age 8 and up can ride a city bus unaccompanied to the library. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult, who can also ride to the library for free.

Fare cards are available for pickup at the library. However, fare cards aren’t required for the first trip to the library. Children just need to tell the bus driver they’re headed to the library to pick up their fare card and they’ll be allowed to ride for free. The back of the card must be stamped by the library to prove the child visited.

Call the library at 940-767-0868 for more information.