Four members of the U.S. military, two of them a part of the counter-terrorism unit Seal Team 6, have been charged with Murder, Obstruction of Justice and Hazing, in connection with the murder of Army Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar.

Melgar was a Lubbock native, and 2001 graduate of Frenship High School, who enlisted in the Army in January 2012 and became a Green Beret. He was killed on June 4, 2017 in Bamako, Mali, a country located in west Africa.

The Washington Post reports that two Navy SEALs and two Marine Raiders broke into Melgar’s room with a sledgehammer and was choked to death by one of the SEALs while they attempted to duct tape together his limbs. The assault against Sgt. Melgar was allegedly payback for leaving the soldiers behind in traffic on the way to a party at the French Embassy in Bamako.

The two SEALs charged in the murder were identified as Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony E. DeDolph and Chief Petty Officer Adam C. Matthews. The Washington Post also reported the two Marines charged in the case were Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez and Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell.

Two of the four soldiers charged with murder are currently attempting to work out plea deals.