A U.S. Navy SEAL has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the 2017 strangulation death of an Army Green Beret from Lubbock.

The Army Times reported on Thursday that Navy Chief Special Warfare Operator Tony DeDolph admitted that he killed Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar (pictured) during an attack on June 4th, 2017, in Bamako, Mali.

DeDolph is the third member of the U.S. military to plead guilty for their role in Sgt. Melgar's death. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice, conspiracy charges related to assault and obstruction of justice, and hazing. Three other servicemen have been charged in connection with Melgar's death.

The Army Times also notes that DeDolph faces a maximum sentence of just over 22 years in prison, a reduction of rank to E-1, plus forfeiture of pay and allowances, a possible fine, and finally, a dishonorable discharge.

Sgt. Melgar, and the four servicemen charged in his death, were stationed in Mali when he was killed. The quartet of servicemen broke into Melgar's room while he slept. DeDolph was accused of putting Melgar into a chokehold, causing him to stop breathing. Melgar later died at a medical facility, according to Army Times.

Melgar was an accomplished member of the Army, completing Special Forces training in 2013. Before being killed in Mali, he completed two deployments to Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar's official military bio:

A native of Lubbock, Texas, Melgar enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 2012 as a Special Forces candidate. He began his Special Forces training in 2013. After completing the Special Forces Qualification and Special Forces Engineer courses, he was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). He completed two deployments to Afghanistan as an engineer sergeant in support of the War on Terror. Melgar’s military education includes Basic Airborne School, Special Forces Qualification Course, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape School, Special Forces Advanced Reconnaissance Target Exploitation Course, Sniper Course, and the Advanced Leader Course. His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 stars, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (2), Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge.

