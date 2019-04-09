New Mountain Bike Race Comes To Wichita Falls This Weekend

2019 is shaping up to be an interesting year for sports in Wichita Falls. We’re getting an indoor soccer team, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred is adding a Gravel Grinder event to their full weekend of activities, and there’s a brand new mountain bike race coming this weekend; the Wichita Falls Brewing 6 Hour Downshift MTB Endurance Race .

Now I know what you’re thinking. What is a 6 Hour Downshift MTB Endurance Race? How can I enter? Maybe you’d rather watch, but where to go? Good questions, all. Let me try to answer them.

This is mountain bike racing event that will take place this Saturday, April 13th, on the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail . It will start at the RV campgrounds along I-44 South between the falls and the Wichita Falls Travel Information Center. By the way, the RV Campground would be a great place to go to watch because not only will all of the riders start and finish there, they’ll also come through the RV Campground each time they make a lap. Each lap will be about six miles and the participants will make as many laps as they can in six hours. They are allowed to take breaks between laps if they choose. The race is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. and finish at 3:00 p.m. In addition to the RV park, another fun place to be a spectator will be at the entrance gate to Camp Fillers as the cyclists will be climbing up from the trail along the river, then entering into the trailhead at the Camp Fillers gate.

The event will benefit the MSU Cycling Team and the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail which is open to the public for walking, running and cycling when not being used for organized races. Jimmy Young, the event’s organizer, says he is blown away by the support that he’s getting from local sponsorships, especially the title sponsor, Wichita Falls Brewing Company .

While it would be difficult, and somewhat dangerous, to watch the race along the actual trail, here’s a cyclist’s view of the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail during the 2018 Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred Mountain Bike Race.

Here are some fun facts about the new race from their Facebook page:

1. is it USAC - yes

2. will there be payouts? yes for singles TBD

3. how bout for teams? yes gift cards

4. will there be coffee? yes

5. will there be beer? yes when you're done lol USAC rules I tried at F-5 Desi said no.

6. How long are laps? about 6 miles pretty flat a few tech features.

7.Do i have to ride 6 hrs? nope, take all the breaks you need in between laps. 1 lap 2 laps or 12, we're just glad to see you here.

8. I don't ride how can I help? come heckle the heck out of the riders. cowbells, costumes and airhorns are encouraged!

9. Why in the hell are you doing this? Because I love mountain biking and the friendships it makes.

Image courtesy Jimmy Young via Facebook

There are entry categories for individuals and relay teams, enter online at USA Cycling .

It is hoped that this will become another annual cycling event in Wichita Falls, so whether you're a rider or a spectator add this event to your weekend mix and you can say you were at the very first one.