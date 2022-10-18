Everything New on Disney+ in November

Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months.

There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy tale musical Enchanted. There’s the sequel series to The Santa Clause, dubbed The Santa Clauses. There’s new episodes (including the season finale) of Andor. There’s a batch of shorts based on the animated movie Zootopia. And there’s the debut of Willow, another long-awaited sequel series, this one based on the fantasy movie starring Warwick Davis. Plus, there’s weekly Dancing With the Stars, the making of She-Hulk and Werewolf By Night, a live Elton John concert, and more. (Toldja it was a lot of stuff.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2022:

Wednesday, November 2

New Library Titles

- Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

- Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)

- To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Disney+ Originals

Donna Hay Christmas - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Andor - Episode 9

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 206, “Twigs”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 203, “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 3

Thursday, November 3

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Friday, November 4

New Library Titles

- The Gift

- Ocean’s Breath

- Saving Notre Dame

- Shortsgiving

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT

Disney+ Originals

Director by Night - Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends - “King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”

Monday, November 7

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 9 (Live)

Wednesday, November 9

New Library Titles

- Breakthrough (S1, S2)

- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

- The Lion Ranger (S1)

- World’s Deadliest (S3)

Disney+ Originals

The Montaners - 5-Episode Premiere

Save Our Squad with David Beckham - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Tatami Time Machine Blues - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Zootopia+ (Shorts) - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming

Andor - Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 207, “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 204, "Free of Pointless Command"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 4

Friday, November 11

New Library Titles

- Eyewitness: D-Day

- Fire of Love

- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

- Port Security: Hamburg

- Sea of Shadows

Monday, November 14

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 10 (Live)

Wednesday, November 16

New Library Titles

- Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

- Ice Road Rescue (S6)

- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

- Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

- World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

ANDOR

Disney+ Originals

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses - 2-Episode Premiere, "Chapter One: Good To Ho"

Andor - Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 208, “Trade Rumors”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 205, "Blank Expression"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 5

Friday, November 18

New Library Titles

- Game of Sharks

- Genoa Bridge Disaster

- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

- Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

- Virus Hunters

DISENCHANTED

Disney+ Originals

Best in Snow - Premiere

Disenchanted - Premiere

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse - Premiere

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse - Premiere

Sunday, November 20

Disney+ Originals

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - Original Concert Event

Monday, November 21

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Finale, Episode 11 (Live)

Wednesday, November 23

New Library Titles

- Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

- Witness to Disaster (S1)

- World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

ANDOR

Disney+ Originals

Andor - Season Finale, Episode 12

Daddies On Request - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 209, “Summer Breezers”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 206, "Commitment to All Things Cozy"

The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 6

Friday, November 25

New Library Titles

- Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

Disney+ Originals

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Premiere

Monday, November 28

New Library Titles

- Mickey Saves Christmas

Wednesday, November 30

New Library Titles

- Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

- Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

WILLOW

Disney+ Originals

Willow - Premiere, Episode 1

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 210, “Lights Out”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 207, "A Joyful Lens"

The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t - Episode 7

