After a fairly lean summer, Disney+ has a very busy September planned, including a ton of new premieres on September 8, which the company has dubbed “Disney+ Day.” That’s when the streaming service will get the premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and Robert Zemeckis’ new live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks. (He plays Geppetto, not Pinocchio.) There’s also making-of films on Love and Thunder and the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.

Later in the month, Star Wars’ new show Andor debuts. The prequel to Rogue One stars Diego Luna, reprising his role from the film, and tracing his path to the events that made him a hero to the Rebel Alliance. The show debuts with a three-episode premiere in September. And there are weekly episodes of Marvel‘s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as well.

But for many subscribers, the biggest premiere this month is Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the cult Hallloween classic from the 1990s. The core original cast — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker — are all back in another kid-friendly horror film about the trio of troublemaking witches, the Sanderson sisters.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022:

Thursday, September 1

Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3

Friday, September 2

New Library Titles

- Al Davis VS. The NFL

- Dickie V

- Elway to Marino

- Nature Boy

- Run Ricky Run

- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

- The Band That Wouldn’t Die

- The Two Bills

- Year of the Scab

Disney+ Originals

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia - Premiere

Wednesday, September 7

New Library Titles

- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

- Europe from Above (S3)

- Europe from Above (S4)

- Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307, “Camp Prom”

Thursday, September 8 - Disney+ Day

New Library Titles

- Frozen (Sing-Along)

- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

- Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney+ Originals

Cars on the Road - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) - Premiere

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Growing Up - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder - Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return - Premiere

Pinocchio - Premiere

Remembering - Premiere

Tierra Incognita - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) - Premiere

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

Friday, September 9

New Library Titles

- United Sharks of America

Wednesday, September 14

New Library Titles

- First Alaskans (S1)

- In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Short Circuit - New Episode

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 “Let It Go”

Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

Friday, September 16

New Library Titles

- Coco (Sing-Along)

- The Art of Racing in the Rain

Disney+ Originals

Mija - Premiere

Monday, September 19

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Wednesday, September 21

New Library Titles

- Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Andor - 3-Episode Premiere

Super/Natural - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 22

Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

Friday, September 23

New Library Titles

- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

- Spies in Disguise

- The Call of the Wild

Monday, September 26

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 2 (Live)

Wednesday, September 28

New Library Titles

- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere

Andor - Episode 4

Thursday, September 29

Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

Friday, September 30

New Library Titles

- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

- Under Wraps 2

Disney+ Originals

Hocus Pocus 2 - Premiere

