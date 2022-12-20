Everything New on HBO Max in January

HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.

That is definitely the service’s big title next month, but there’s also the streaming debut of the recent horror film The Menu, the new adult animated series Velma featuring a new take on the classic Scooby-Doo characters, and a bunch of library titles including Captain Phillips, The Master, and the original Ghostbusters.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in January 2023:

January 1:

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO)

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Sony Sony loading...

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Columbia Columbia loading...

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996

Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

The Menu Searchlight loading...

January 3:

The Menu, 2022 (HBO)

January 6:

DC's Stargirl, Season 3

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2

January 8:

We Baby Bears, Season 1F

January 10:

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)

January 11:

In with the Old, Season 3

HBO Max HBO Max loading...

January 12:

Blended, 2014 (HBO)

The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere

Velma, Max Original Series Premiere

January 13:

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere

January 15:

The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)

January 17:

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

​​Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E

USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports

January 20:

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3

USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports

January 23:

YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2

January 25:

USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports

