Scooby Doo Van Travels Around Texas Hooking Up Kids with Free Books

This mystery machine may have a mystery book for your kid and hopefully no actual ghosts come with it.

Shout out to Linda Pearson over in San Antonio. She started a non-profit collecting books and giving them to kids all over her community. She calls it the Scooby Van of San Antonio. She bring the mystery machine to schools throughout the area. The kids get a book and a 'Scooby Snack'.

Please tell me it is the Scooby Doo fruit snacks! That blue Scooby piece is one of the top five gummies of all time. Linda has only been doing this for three months, but in that short amount of time. She has given away over 1,500 books to kids and says she has another 1,500 ready to give away at future events.

Dr. Raul Hinojosa is the principal at Jubilee Academy. He said during the pandemic, the kids haven't been getting many visitors."So an opportunity like this is very special to them," said Raul. "And then to have a book that they can take home and keep for their own and write their name on it, they're very excited."

Linda is hoping to get another two Scooby vans going in the area so that she can reach more kids. If you're interested in helping Linda or want some more info on her awesome organization. You can check her out on her website for more. I hope she can one day make it our way. I would love to see the Scooby van and score a free book.