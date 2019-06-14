New Study Says Dad Bods Are Hotter Than Six-Pack Abs

So ... Once men (and women, probably) reach a certain age they're happy with their "Dad Bod". At least that's what a new survey commissioned by Planet Fitness tells us.

According to Urban Dictionary , a Dad Bod is a male body type that is best described as "softly round." The acceptability is built upon the theory that once a man has found a mate and fathered a child, he doesn't need to worry about maintaining a sculpted physique to attract a woman any more.

Here are some of the numbers that came out of the study. 79% of men, that's up from 64% last year, say that they're happy with their body the way it is. 78% of men and women say that sporting a Dad Bod shows that a man is happy and confident in his own skin. And a full 71% of men say that the Dad Bod has become fully accepted by society now, that's up from only 63% last year.

Other interesting tidbits from the study say that more than half of the Americans say the Dad Bod is attractive, and some go so far as to say the Dad Bod is the new six-pack.

Does this mean we can all give up our gym memberships and go back to eating Cheetos on the couch? Probably not, there is still something to be said for overall fitness and maintaining a healthy weight. But it's nice to know the almost unattainable goal of looking like our favorite movie or TV star isn't quite as important as we thought it was.