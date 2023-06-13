The Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Still At Least Three Years Away

The last time there was a new Star Wars movie in theaters was December of 2019, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted around the world. Since then, Lucasfilm has gone heavily into TV production with series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Andor. And they’ve announced and developed a couple of movies in that time as well. But more than three years later, none of those announced projects — including a Rogue Squadron movie by Patty Jenkins and a trilogy of movies by Rian Johnson — have seen the light of day.

Earlier this year, Lucasfilm announced three more potential Star Wars films: A sequel to Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley as Rey, a prequel about the origins of the Jedi, and an Avengers-style crossover movie for all of the Disney+ TV series. But ... will we ever actually see them? The last few years of Star Wars film history have been defined by projects that were formally announced and then informally sent to development hell.

Previously, Lucasfilm had December 2025 penciled in for their next big-screen Star Wars adventure, although the company never specified which of those three projects would be the first to theaters. But already those plans have changed again; Disney reshuffled a huge portion of their release calendar today, and with it, this still-untitled Star Wars movie got bumped back another half a year, from December 2025 to Memorial Day weekend of 2026. (Although it’s not official, most observers believe that will be the Daisy Ridley-led Rise of Skywalker sequel.)

That means that we will be waiting at least another three years for a new Star Wars movie, on top of the three and a half years that has already passed since The Rise of Skywalker. That marks the longest such break between Star Wars movies since Disney acquired Lucasfilm and began releasing new Star Wars movies in 2015 with The Force Awakens.

Interestingly, Disney also added a second Star Wars project to their 2026 release calendar, this one due out in time for Christmas of that year. Two Star Wars movies in six months after six years without one would be quite a change of pace — if it happens.