Nick Offerman Explains The Perfect Father’s Day [VIDEO]

Father's Day is coming up this weekend and who better to explain how a man should celebrate than the manliest man around: Nick Offerman.

In the latest of his ' My Tales of Whisky ' videos, Offerman and his father show us the proper way for a dad and son to spend time together. They also give the secrets to good communication. Of course, they do all this while fishing in a wooden canoe that you can bet one of them built by hand.

Get ready for Father's Day by watching the way a real man should celebrate. A bottle of scotch, a fishing pole, and some father/son bonding. It's all you really need.