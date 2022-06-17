Here’s What Texas Dads Really Want for Father’s Day This Year

Not sure what to get ol’ Dad for Father’s Day this year? You’re in luck because I’ve got the lowdown.

When he’s not farting and blaming it on the dog or snoring so loud while napping in the La-Z-Boy that he wakes himself up, he’s imparting his infinite wisdom on you. So, of course, you want to get him exactly what he wants for Father’s Day to thank him for it.

While Dad can be pretty predictable when it comes to exactly what gift he wants for the big day, he will throw you a curveball from time to time. With that in mind, the folks at time2play polled dads in each state to see what the majority of fathers wanted for Father’s Day this year to improve the odds of you getting it right.

The study found that dads in most states would rather just spend time with their family on Father’s Day, meaning you won’t have to spend a dime on him this year. But that’s not the case here in the Lone Star State. Nope. Dad’s got work to do.

Instead, the study found that the majority of fathers in Texas want tools for Father’s Day this year.

That’s no surprise to this ol’ boy because that’s what I asked for this year. My trees are in need of a good trimming and I’m sick and tired of that manual tree trimmer wearing my back out. So, I respectfully requested a cordless electric pole saw to make the job a little easier.

And I’m 100% sure that that’s exactly what I’ll get because the wife told me just go ahead and buy whichever one I wanted. This means I'll be roaming the aisles of the hardware store like a kid in a candy store this weekend.

Damn, I’m getting old.

