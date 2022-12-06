Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?

So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.

This guy is lot like me when it comes to typos, f*** it you know what I meant. By the way I will never feel comfortable with their or there on posts, so those will always be wrong in my writing. Mr. Rutledge had this sign outside of his business R&R Appliances over in Abilene, Texas back in December of 2020. So what happened all these years later?

Well according to Google, this place is closed. However, I will note Google has been wrong on this MANY times in the past. So I called the phone number listed for the business which is (325) 672-8034. It immediately, goes to "Your call cannot be completed as dialed." So it looks like RR Appliances in Abilene is no more. I can't find any current online presence for the business either.

^This photo from Google Street View has a copyright of 2021, so at some point last year it looks like they were still open. You can clearly see the sign with the sheet over it where the 'No Democrates Allowed' once stood tall.

I guess that's all we can find on this Texas business that went viral for a typo a few years ago. Hopefully the Democrates left these people alone after they closed.