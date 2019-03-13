Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D- El Paso) has ended the speculation on whether or not he will run for president.

O'Rourke on Wednesday evening confirmed through a text message to KTSM-TV in El Paso that he will run for president.

O'Rourke joins an already crowded field of candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for president. The previously announced Democratic candidates are: Cory Booker, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Last week, O'Rourke attended South by Southwest in Austin for the premiere of Running with Beto .

O'Rourke has officially been on the political sidelines since January after leaving Congress. Last November, he narrowly lost a Texas U.S. Senate race against Senator Ted Cruz.

O'Rourke was interviewed this week by Vanity Fair , and he will be spending this weekend campaigning with an Iowa State Senate candidate in Waterloo .