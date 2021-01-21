Nocona Mardi Gras Festival Trimmed to One Day for 2021

If you're one of those people looking forward to the big three-day Mardi Gras Festival in Nocona, Texas, I have some good news and some bad news.

The bad news first. The three-day festival is being trimmed to just one day this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

The good news is, Mardi Gras Nocona Style will go on. Everything will take place on Saturday, February 13th.

Mardi Gras Nocona Style via Facebook

According to Texoma's Homepage, the Nocona Chamber of Commerce looked at the current situation and decided that the big festivals of years past simply wouldn't be a good decision this year and trimmed things down to just one day. There will be a parade at 3:30 that afternoon through the Mary Beckman Davis Downtown Park. The parade will be open to ATVs, cars, horses, and bands. Kids who want to participate in the parade can get involved in front of the Post Office and march past the crowds through Downtown Park. The throwing of candy or beads will not be allowed this year.

Nocona is the home of the Nocona Beer & Brewery inside the old Nocona Boot Factory building, the Horton Classic Car Museum with an incredible collection of Corvettes and other vehicles, the Tales N' Trails Museum, and with several fun, small shops on a picturesque and historic main street so there will be plenty to do. Just remember to wear your mask, wash or sanitize your hands frequently, and try to maintain as much personal space between yourself and the other festival goers as possible when you go.

While the Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration is smaller than normal this year there are other events in the works for later in 2021. Nocona will be part of The Great Race this summer as it was selected to be one of the 18 stops in one of the longest lasting and richest vintage automobile events in the United States. That event will be stopping in Nocona on Sunday, June 20th.