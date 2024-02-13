Texas Police Searching for Suspects Who Threw Elderly Man Down Escalator

Shocking video coming from a mall where a man was viciously attacked from behind.

Now this incident took place over two weeks ago, but the San Antonio police department is releasing the footage in hopes that someone recognizes these two individuals from the video. The incident happened at the North Star Mall in San Antonio on January 27, 2024.

Police Statement on the Incident

"The victim was getting on the escalator in the Dillard’s store at North Star Mall, when the suspect comes from behind and throws him down the meal escalator steps,” the San Antonio Police Department statement reads. “The victim’s head impacted the steps and caused severe injuries to his whole body. The female suspect stood over the victim after he was thrown to the escalator ground.”

Male Suspect 1

Screenshot from San Antonio Police Screenshot from San Antonio Police loading...

Female Suspect 1

Screenshot from San Antonio Police Screenshot from San Antonio Police loading...

Video of the Attack on the Elderly Male

Video of the incident is tough to watch, but the suspect who pulled the elderly man down the steps it's tough to see his face. Police reviewed other cameras in the store and were able to get a much better shot of his face as he was walking around Dillard's. No update has been given to the elderly gentleman at this time, but it has been reported he is in critical condition.

Tips on the Suspects?

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying the man and woman who appear to have violently attacked the North Star Mall shopper. Anyone with information can reach a Homicide Department detective at 210-207-7635.

