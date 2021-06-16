North Texas Airbnb Trashed After Party Cut Short

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Earlier today (June 16), DallasTexasTV tweeted video footage of a group of partygoers trashing a house in North Dallas after the party was cut short.

You’ll see people trying to kick doors off the hinges, trashing a TV and tearing up just about everything in sight. Luckily, there were some leveled-headed people in the crowd who intervened, otherwise it could’ve been a whole lot worse.

While the tweet said the chaos erupted after the party was ended early, it almost seems like we’re witnessing the end of a fight that possibly involved the person who rented it. But it’s hard to tell without any real context.

I feel sorry for the person who owns the home, but that’s the risk you take when you rent it out. I’ve heard a lot of stories about Airbnbs being trashed during parties. It apparently got so bad that Arlington banned them across most of the city in 2019, according to WFAA.

While my wife has booked an Airbnb, I’ve never booked one myself, so I’m not really familiar with all of the fees. But some of the people on Twitter are saying the cleaning fee is $500, which will fall way short of what it’s going to cost to repair that home based on what I’ve seen.

I wouldn’t be surprised if some criminal charges come out of this one. It’s one thing to make a mess and quite another to engage in the destruction of private property.

Whatever the case may be, that’s some messed up sh*t.

