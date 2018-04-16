North Texas City Just Named the Least Hipster City in the Country

Hate everything that hipsters love? Do we have the city for you.

The folks at Movehub are all about giving you info about helping you move to a new city. They now have something called a Hipster Index . They have determined the most and least hipster cities in our country. A hipster is defined as a person who is unusually aware of and interested in new and unconventional patterns. In my opinion, come off as douchey. They think their way is better than anyone else and we're the wrong ones if we disagree.

So if you hate these kinds of people, you need to move to Grand Prarie, Texas as they were just named the least hipster city in the country. The Index looked at things that hipsters absolutely love. Like vegan eateries, coffee shops, tattoo studios, vintage boutiques, and record stores per 100,000 city residents. Grand Prarie got a hipster index of 0.8060.

No shock as to what the most Hipster city in Texas is, that would be Austin. Ranking 55 in the entire world for most Hipster city with a score of 5.3879. So if you love or hate hipsters, you now know the Texas cities you want to move to.