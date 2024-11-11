North Texas Goodwills Giving Away Free Coats This Week

As if there’s not already a lot to love about Goodwill, the organization just announced it will be giving away coats this week.

When I was a kid, my family went through a very difficult time after my mother moved us to Amarillo. Looking back now, that was probably the hardest time our family ever had to endure.

My parents had divorced a few years earlier and while my dad always paid child support, we needed more income to get by. Even with my mom working for the school cafeteria, we were as poor as ever.

While my mom was a very proud woman and would never ask for a handout, she had to cut corners when it came time to buy school clothes. That’s when she took us to Goodwill.

I remember being embarrassed that we had to go to a resale shop to buy school clothes, so I kept it to myself while I was around my friends.

However, I feel much different these days. In fact, I can’t tell you how proud I am that my mother knew better than to get in debt to provide for us, opting to instead pay what she could afford for our clothes that year.

To this day, when I have “gently used” clothing or other items, I always donate them to Goodwill. And I’m so glad to see them giving back to those in need.

So, if you could use a coat ahead of winter, stop by their location in Wichita Falls or Vernon this Wednesday or Thursday for a free coat.

And hey, if you have some items you can donate or would like to make a financial donation, learn how on their website.

