North Texas Man Carjacked People on Christmas Eve, So They Could Drive Him to Get Tacos

Tacos, a Christmas Eve priority for this guy.

26-year-old Roberto A. Canamar Garza has got a taco problem. Unfortunately, he is really aggressive about getting his tacos. On Christmas Eve, he jumped into a vehicle with a handgun and demanded the driver take him to get some tacos. The driver would eventually drop Garza off at a tire shop in Dallas.

He then attempted to carjack another person, once again saying he wanted tacos. That person would not take him to get tacos. A third person then had the gun pointed at them. Garza then fired two rounds into the tire shop and that man would flee from Garza. He would eventually get shot by Garza while trying to escape.

Garza tried to escape in a vehicle but was unable to start it. Garza then went into the middle of the street to attempt to carjack another vehicle. He eventually would try to carjack someone in a parking lot, but this person attempted to pry the gun from Garza. The gun went off and the driver sped away. A passerby attempted to hold Garza at gunpoint, but Garza charged him.

Police arrived when these two were fighting over a gun. Garza remained in the Dallas County jail Wednesday afternoon. His bail was set at $500,000, and he also faces an immigration hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping.