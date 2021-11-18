North Texas Will Have a Good View of the Rare Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse

Those of us here in North Texas will get a glimpse of a very rare lunar eclipse early tomorrow morning (November 19).

I’m one of those people who totally nerds out on Astronomy. I loved the class so much when I took it in college, I came within an inch of making it my major.

But I’m also one of those people who likes to sleep in a little in the morning, so I probably won’t be witnessing this particular eclipse.

However, if you’re hardcore enough, set your alarm so that you can step outside and take a look when the Beaver Moon peaks at around 3:00 am.

It’s not a total eclipse, but it’s awfully close, with 97% of the moon being covered, according to WFAA.

The thing that makes the upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse special is that it will be the longest eclipse of its kind in 580 years and it won’t happen again until 2669.

If you’re a total night owl or hardcore skywatcher and want to get the full effect, the eclipse will begin at around 1:18 am and will wrap up at 4:47 am.

The weather is also expected to cooperate with clear skies. However, it’ll be cold with temperatures in the 30’s.

Why is it called the Beaver Moon?

According to Farmer’s Almanac, this is the time of year when beavers gather wood to shore up their lodges and dams before the ice sets in. As a result, early Native Americans and European settlers would set their traps in order to have a supply of furs for winter.

