NSFW: We Found A Texas ‘Glory Trail’ Map

I should probably be barred at the internet here at the station, but I HAD to know what was on this website.

World Naked Gardening Day?

^Yes, that is how I stumbled upon this today. I saw Saturday, May 6th was World Naked Gardening Day. Where you're encouraged to get in the garden and...garden naked. I was going to see what the public nudity laws for our area were and I came across this. Where to find Glory Holes in Wichita Falls, Texas?

WARNING: LINK HAS PORN ON IT THIS IS YOUR WARNING

Yes, a website called Glory's Hole, dedicated to finding a glory hole near you. The internet LITERALLY has everything. Well I did the searching so you don't have to and good news Wichita Falls citizens, we're safe from the Glory Holes. (At least the ones published on this site, I am sure one exists somewhere). However, we have six in Texas. I will tell you where they're so you don't have to deal with the porn ads.

Bradfield Park in Garland, Texas

Google Google loading...

Site says they have one in the bathrooms of the park.

Waxahachie Rest Stop?

via GIPHY

Which rest stop? I don't know, it just says Waxhachie rest stop. Men's room 2nd stall.

Walmart in Waco on Franklin Avenue

attachment-Screenshot 2023-05-04 112035 loading...

Oh god this description is so specific I feel like it has to be real. The bathroom by lay away in the back of the store, apparently "mad wild at 1:30 in the morning." WHAT?!

Hanna Springs Sculpture Garden in Lampass

attachment-Screenshot 2023-05-04 112649 loading...

This is apparently a sculpture garden at the park in town, it says men's restroom 2nd stall.

Kingsland Community Park in Kingsland

attachment-Screenshot 2023-05-04 112915 loading...

Oh my god, I looked up Kingsland Community Park and that little building came up. Yeah, that looks like a glory hole bathroom if I ever saw one.

Valverde Restrooms in Valverde?

This one just says Valverde restrooms, ahhh yes the one bathroom in all of Valverde, Texas. Yup, we all know that spot.

Now You Know All the Texas Glory Hole Spots!

Well my work is done here today. I now know what was on that website and you don't have to infect your computer or phone with needless pop up porn ads. I will now be going home to bleach my eyes and wash my hands.

via GIPHY

